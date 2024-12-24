A violent clash erupted between two groups at Old Galla Mandi in Jahangirabad, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on December 24, resulting in stone-pelting and chaos. At least six people sustained injuries, prompting the deployment of heavy police forces to control the situation. A video shared by news agency IANS shows individuals wielding lathis and hurling stones during the incident. Authorities are investigating the cause of the altercation, and more details are awaited. Tensions remain high in the area as police maintain a strict vigil. Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Police, IT Officials Recover 52 KG Gold, Around INR 9.86 Crore Cash from Abandoned Car in MP; Investigation Underway (See Pics and Videos).

Clash Erupts in Bhopal's Jahangirabad

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: A clash broke out at the Old Galla Mandi in Jahangirabad, leading to a stone-pelting incident. Heavy police forces were deployed at the scene. At least half a dozen people were injured. More Details are awaited pic.twitter.com/BCVhGQZMGN — IANS (@ians_india) December 24, 2024

