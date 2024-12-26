Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani recently shared his perspective on the work-life balance debate. A video shared by news agency ANI shows Gautam Adani saying that work-life is balanced when one does things which they like doing. He also said that one should not force one's work-life balance on others and vice versa. "Biwi Chor Ke Bhag Jayegi," Gautam Adani said while speaking about the work-life balance debate. Adnai also said that if a man spends more than eight hours at work, then that person's wife will run away. Gautam Adani's statement on work-life balance comes a few days after Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy reiterated the call to work 70 hours a week. Murthy urged young people in India to work hard for the country’s growth. He had first suggested the idea of a 70-hour work week in 2023 to boost the country’s growth. Narayana Murthy Defends 70-Hour Work Week, Urges Young People in India To Work Hard To Boost Country’s Growth.

Gautam Adani on Work-Life Balance Debate

Your Work-Life Balance Should Not Be Imposed on Me, Says Gautam Adani

Watch: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on work-life balance says, "If you enjoy what you do, then you have a work-life balance. Your work-life balance should not be imposed on me, and my work-life balance shouldn't be imposed on you. One must look that they atleast spend four… pic.twitter.com/Wu7Od0gz6p — IANS (@ians_india) December 26, 2024

