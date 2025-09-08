A woman, Reena Rajput, was allegedly assaulted by her father-in-law and brothers-in-law in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, after they tried to film her while she was bathing. The woman, who is the sister of Farrukhabad BJP MP Mukesh Rajput, reportedly protested outside her house after the attempted invasion of privacy, prompting the accused to beat her with sticks and an iron rod, drag her by the hair, and threaten her with a licensed rifle. A video of the attack, showing Laxman Singh striking Reena with a stick, has gone viral on social media. Reportedly, Reena also alleged that one brother-in-law attacked her with a knife, injuring her hand, while another struck her with an iron rod. The victim has filed a police complaint citing threats to her life, and an FIR has been registered under the Sahavar Police Station jurisdiction. Following the registration, two of the accused have been arrested, and the police have taken necessary statutory actions to investigate the matter further. Kasganj: Drunk Cop Misbehaves With Wife in Broad Daylight Near SP Office in Uttar Pradesh, Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

BJP MP’s Sister Assaulted by In-Laws in Kasganj (Trigger Warning)

फर्रुखाबाद के BJP सांसद मुकेश राजपूत की बहन #कासगंज में रहती हैं वह घर में नहा रही थी. ससुर,देवर ने छत से उनका वीडियो बनाया. विरोध में उन्हें गालियां मिली घर से बाहर उन्होंने विरोध किया तो ससुर और दो देवरों ने उन्हें लाठी और लोहे की रॉड से पीटा, बाल पकड़कर घसीटा FIR दर्ज है pic.twitter.com/tzUp73y7fh — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) September 7, 2025

Viral Video Shows Reena Rajput Being Assaulted by In-Laws in UP (Trigger Warning)

कासगंज में भाजपा सांसद मुकेश राजपूत की बहन ने ससुर और देवर पर मारपीट और नहाते समय वीडियो बनाने का आरोप लगाया है। मामला सहावर थाना क्षेत्र का है। वीडियो वायरल होने पर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। ससुर डंडे से हमला करता दिख रहा है।@kasganjpolice pic.twitter.com/0wyTj64mFR — NewsPlus24x7 (@plus24x7) September 8, 2025

Kasganj Police Arrest 2 After Video of Assault on Reena Rajput Surfaces

दिनाँक 07-09-25 को थाना सहावर क्षेत्रान्तर्गत एक महिला के साथ उसके ससुरालीजनों द्वारा की गयी मारपीट के सम्बन्ध में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर थानास्तर से की गयी आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही के सम्बन्ध में क्षेत्राधिकारी सहावर द्वारा दी गई बाइट। pic.twitter.com/J4s5rFU5rX — KASGANJ POLICE (@kasganjpolice) September 8, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)