Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to the Border Security Force (BSF) on their Raising Day, lauding their dedication and service. In his message, the Prime Minister highlighted the BSF’s role as a vital line of defense, commending their vigilance and courage in ensuring the nation’s safety and security. “The BSF embodies courage, dedication, and exceptional service, contributing immensely to the safety of our nation,” PM Modi said. The Raising Day commemorates the establishment of the BSF, which plays a pivotal role in safeguarding India’s borders and upholding national integrity. The Border Security Force was raised on this day in 1965 for securing India's borders. BSF Raising Day: Here Are Quotes, HD Images and Messages on 56th Foundation Day of The Border Security Force.

PM Modi Praises BSF Personnel on Raising Day 2024

Warm wishes to the Border Security Force on their Raising Day! The BSF stands as a critical line of defence, embodying courage, dedication and exceptional service. Their vigilance and courage contribute to the safety and security of our nation.@BSF_India pic.twitter.com/KeXEvgLhdB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2024

