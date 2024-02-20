A shocking picture of a stray bull roaming inside a hospital in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage and criticism of the state government’s handling of the stray cattle problem. The picture shows a large bull standing near a bed in a ward of the hospital, apparently unattended by any staff or security. Some users claimed that the incident took place at the district hospital in Raebareli. Dog at Uttar Pradesh Hospital Video: Canine Relishes on Food Kept Next To Unconscious Patient in Moradabad Govt Hospital, Shocking Clip Surfaces.

Bull in UP Hospital

