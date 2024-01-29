In a shocking incident in Andhra Pradesh, a man allegedly tried to kill an elderly woman to steal her gold chain in Anakapalli. A disturbing video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 28-second video slip shows the accused, identified as Govind, a cable worker, trying to strangulate the senior citizen, Laxmi Narayanamma, while trying to steal her gold chain. As per a user on X, the accused allegedly tried to kill the elderly woman with a towel to snatch her gold chain, which weighed eight tolas. The shocking incident took place at Gavarapalem in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli. A complaint has been lodged against the accused after the incident came to light. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Class 7 Students Drink Alcohol in Hostel During New Year Celebrations in Chodavaram, Video Goes Viral.

Man Tries to Strangulate Elderly Woman

Disturbing CCTv: A man attempted to kill an elderly woman, Laxmi Narayanamma, with a towel, for her gold chain weighing 8 tulas at Gavarapalem in #Anakapalli, #AndhraPradesh. Family members lodged a complaint, he identified as Govind, Cable work. Courtesy : @VizagNewsman pic.twitter.com/SEaDsKj4gq — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 29, 2024

