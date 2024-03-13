Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of short training and martyr status issue in the Government of India’s Agniveer Scheme during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra's Dondaicha. On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, Gandhi said, “Chinese Army personnel get training to use modern weapons for 3-4 years. If our Agniveers, who are trained for six months, are made to face the Chinese soldiers, can you imagine what will happen then?” Our Agniveer will go without training and lay down his life, but still, he will not get the status of a martyr, he added. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in MP: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Accuses Government of Hindering Job Opportunities in Biaora, Says ‘They Don’t Want To Give Government Jobs to Anyone’ (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Raises Training, Martyr Status Issues in Agniveer Scheme

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra's Dondaicha "...Chinese Army personnel get training to use modern weapons for 3-4 years. If our Agniveers, who are trained for six months, are made to face the Chinese soldiers, can you imagine… pic.twitter.com/cqpkP3YTyf — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

