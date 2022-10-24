On the occasion of Diwali, CIDCO or City and Industrial Development Corporation has invited online applications for 7,849 houses for the EWS category under PMAY at Kharkopar and Bamandongari in Ulwe node of Navi Mumbai. The online registration for the CIDCO houses up for sale under CIDCO Mass Housing Diwali Scheme 2022 can be done between 25 October and 22 December at lottery.cidcoindia.com. The computerised lottery draw will be held on 19 January, 2023. Check out more details below. Lucky Man Wins Third Lottery Using Vehicle's Broken Odometer Number in Maryland.

CIDCO Mass Housing Diwali Scheme 2022:

Under the guidance of GoM, CIDCO presents 7849 houses for the EWS category under PMAY at Kharkopar and Bamandongari in Ulwe node of Navi Mumbai for sale.#YourCIDCOHome pic.twitter.com/PU0xhLL5VA — CIDCO Ltd (@CIDCO_Ltd) October 24, 2022

