Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, a complete lockdown has been imposed in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra. The shutdown will be imposed from March 15 to March 21, 2021.

#Maharashtra: Lockdown announced in #Nagpur from March 15 to 21. - Liquor shops to remain close, but home delivery will continue. - Home delivery of food, vaccination to continue. - Essential services, banks, post, vegetables-fruits shops, eye hosp, opticals to remain open. — Pratik Mukane | प्रतिक मुकणे (@pratikmukane) March 11, 2021

