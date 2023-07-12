A Mumbai court recently said that pets fulfil emotional deficits after a broken relationship. The court made the observation while rejecting a husband's argument to reduce maintenance for his wife's pet dogs. The court rejected the man's arguments to reduce the maintenance amount payable to his estranged wife. Notably, the maintenance amount also included an amount needed to maintain her three dogs. The observation was made by a metropolitan magistrate in Bandra. The court allowed an interim application for maintenance filed by a 55-year-old woman under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act (DV Act). HC on Live-In Relationship: Live-In Relationships Cannot Be at Cost of Country's Social Fabric, Says Allahabad High Court; Denies Protection to Married Woman and Her Lover.

