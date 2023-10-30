The Supreme Court of India recently said that courts cannot assume that a witness has a good reputation because he is educated or God-fearing. The apex court made the observation while setting aside the conviction of a man in a murder case. The bench of Justices MM Sundresh and JB Pardiwala also stated that courts of law could not form opinions on such notions, reports Bar and Bench. "A court of law cannot declare the reputation of a person based upon its own opinion merely because a person is educated and said to be God-fearing, that by itself will not create a positive reputation...Courts are not expected to get carried away by the mere background of a person, especially while acting as an appellate forum, when his conduct, being a relevant fact, creates serious doubt," the bench said in its October 13 judgment. 'Ye Kya Market Hai!': CJI DY Chandrachud Scolds Man Talking on Mobile Phone in Supreme Court, Confiscates His Device.

SC on Witness

Courts cannot assume witness has good reputation just because he is educated or God-fearing: Supreme Court report by @AB_Hazardous https://t.co/XmfETF1t8T — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 30, 2023

