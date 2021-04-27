COVID-19 Deaths in Haryana: Dead Won't Resurrect With Furore over Death Count, Says CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Watch Video)

#WATCH | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says, "Iss sankat (#COVID19) mein humko data ke saath nahi khelna hai. We should focus on seeing how people can recover. The dead won't resurrect with furore over it. There is no point in a debate over the number of deaths..." (26.04) pic.twitter.com/27Kh9k0r6c — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)