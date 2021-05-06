All Private Establishments To Remain Closed, Shops Allowed to Open till 7:30 PM During COVID-19 Lockdown in Kerala From May 8-15; Check Complete Details Here:

Kerala govt issues guidelines ahead of COVID-induced lockdown in state from May 8-16 All govt depts except those involved in COVID management shall minimise staff requirements; commercial & pvt establishments to be closed except ration shops (all shops to be closed by 7:30 pm) — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

All places of worship shall be closed for public; no more than 20 persons permitted during funeral congregations; in case of pre-fixed marriages no more than 20 persons allowed with social distancing protocol Kerala to observe lockdown from May 8th to 16th amid COVID surge pic.twitter.com/8U75A1d0FC — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

