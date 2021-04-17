Madhya Pradesh: Vehicles with Covid patients queue up outside hospitals in Indore. We have been ordered not to take any Covid patient. There are no beds available for last 2-3 days. We are just doing our duty: Security guard at Super Speciality Hospital, Indore.

Oxygen is big issue because of high usage. Right now, we're getting 58-60 tonne liquid oxygen per day. There is no liquid oxygen plant in Madhya Pradesh. We are working on reducing unnecessary consumption in hospitals: Manish Singh, DC, Indore.

Madhya Pradesh | Vehicles with Covid patients queue up outside hospitals in Indore. We have been ordered not to take any Covid patient. There are no beds available for last 2-3 days. We are just doing our duty: Security guard at Super Speciality Hospital, Indore pic.twitter.com/a2y5zFGKIV — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)