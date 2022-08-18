After declaring Dahi Handi as a public holiday in Maharashtra, now the government has decided to provide insurance cover for the Govinda squads. The Govinda squad members will now be given an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakhs by the government. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the premium of this insurance cover will be paid by the government. Dahi-handi will be recognised under the sports category in the state while pro Dahi handi will be introduced, the CM added.

'Dahi-handi' will be recognised under the sports category in Maharashtra. 'Pro-Dahi-Handi' will be introduced. The 'Govindas' will get jobs under sports category.

