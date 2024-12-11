A rescue operation is currently underway in Dausa, Rajasthan, to save a 5-year-old boy who fell into a borewell. Devendra Kumar, District Collector of Dausa, confirmed that the initial machine had broken down but a second machine has arrived to continue the operation. The rescue effort will persist until the child is safely retrieved. Authorities are working tirelessly to ensure the boy's safe recovery. Dausa: Race Against Time To Save 5-Year-Old Aryan Stuck Into 150-Feet Borewell in Rajasthan for More Than 50 Hours.

5-Year-Old Boy Trapped in Borewell, Rescue Operation Underway in Rajasthan

#WATCH | Dausa, Rajasthan: Rescue operation is underway to rescue a 5-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Dausa. pic.twitter.com/9UaEM7tnQh — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2024

