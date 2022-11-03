Supreme Court has turned down review petition filed by Mohd Arif, a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, against an order upholding his death penalty in the 2000 Red Fort blast case which resulted in the death of three army officers. The Court dismissed the review petition filed by him challenging his conviction and sentence.

Check Tweet:

[Breaking] Supreme Court rejects review petition filed by Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, Mohd Arif, against SC order upholding death sentence awarded to him for attacking #RedFort in December, 2000. Says his "guilt is proven"#SupremeCourt https://t.co/p2ZDGPnB8w — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) November 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)