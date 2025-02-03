In a significant development ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, the BJP has expelled Manoj Garg for six years for defying party discipline. Garg, who had been working against the party’s official nominee in his constituency, will no longer be part of the BJP. The expulsion was confirmed through an official notification issued on February 3, which stated that Garg’s actions were detrimental to the party's interests. The decision was taken on the instructions of Delhi BJP State President, Virendra Sachdeva. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Hooliganism and Targeting AAP Workers, Attacks CEC Rajiv Kumar on Last Day of Campaigning (Watch Video).

BJP Expels Manoj Garg for Contesting Against Party Nominee in Delhi Elections

Delhi BJP expels Manoj Garg from the party for 6 years with immediate effect for working against party's official candidate, in the run-up to #DelhiElection2025 pic.twitter.com/A2Jj6EL8dp — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2025

