Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Haryana, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher called on him to take cognisance of the ongoing farmers' protests today, December 9. Pandher criticised both the ruling BJP and the INDIA alliance, stating that neither had addressed the concerns of the farming community. "Will he claim that his party's electoral victories validate his development model?" Pandher questioned, emphasising the growing discontent among farmers and youth alike. He urged the PM to take concrete steps during his visit to Haryana, making announcements that would benefit the farmers. The call for action comes as the farmer's protest continues to intensify. 'Dilli Chalo' March: Police Sprinkle Flower Petals on Farmers at Shambhu Border As They Try To Move Ahead as Part of Their March to Delhi (Watch Video).

Farmer Leader Urges PM Modi to Address Farmers’ Concerns During Haryana Visit

#WATCH | On PM Modi's visit to Haryana, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher says, "...Is he going to claim that as his party is winning the elections so the nation should consider his way of development as good?... Be it the INDIA alliance or the ruling BJP government, the farmers… pic.twitter.com/5Qvc24O0y8 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2024

