Four people suffered injuries after a massive fire broke out in a heater factory at Jagdamba Colony in Delhi's Johri Pur on Tuesday, December 31. As per the news agency ANI, the cause of the fire was a blast in a mini LPG cylinder. The injured were rushed to the GTB hospital. Delhi Fire Service said that four fire tenders were deployed to the spot. Najafgarh Fire: Blaze Erupts At Factory in Nangli Sakrawati Industrial Area of Delhi, 4 Workers Suffer Burn Injuries (Watch Video).

Delhi Factory Fire

Four injured in a fire in a Hearer factory in North East Delhi’s Jagdamba colony pic.twitter.com/7VFwfAySuH — Rahul Gahlawat (@RaahulGahlawat) December 31, 2024

