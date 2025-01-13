The Delhi High Court has sharply criticized the Delhi Government for its delay in handling the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, raising serious questions about its intentions. "The way you have dragged your feet raises doubts about your bona fides," remarked the court during the proceedings. It further stressed the importance of timely action, stating, "You should have promptly forwarded the reports to the Speaker and initiated a discussion in the House." The court underscored the critical role of the CAG reports in ensuring transparency and accountability in governance and expressed concern over the government's inaction. The matter has been scheduled for a hearing later today at 2:30 PM. Delhi High Court Refuses Intervention in PIL for CAA Rehabilitation Package, Calls It ‘Government Policy Matter’.

Delhi High Court Criticises Delhi Government for Delaying CAG Reports

Delhi High Court criticised the Delhi Government for its delay in addressing the CAG reports, stating, "The way you have dragged your feet raises doubts about your bona fides." The court further emphasized, "You should have promptly forwarded the reports to the Speaker and… pic.twitter.com/CSSALuCV0G — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)