A portion of a road caved in Delhi near the Khajoori area on Wednesday, leading to massive traffic snarls during the morning rush. While the road was closed after the incident, a huge crowd gathered to see the hole in the road. The cave-in of the road is said to be due to continuous rains in the national capital. Delhi: Heavy Rain Leads to Road Cave-In in Hauz Rani Area, Repair Work Underway (See Pics).

Portion of Street Caves In:

VIDEO | A portion of road caves in near Khajoori area in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/gksIYRuKFm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 3, 2023

