In a shocking incident in Dhanbad's Digwadih, Jharkhand, a school principal has been accused of instructing 80 Class 10 girls to remove their shirts during a 'pen day' event, where students typically write messages on each other's uniforms. The girls were reportedly sent home wearing only their blazers. The incident has sparked outrage among parents, leading to complaints and an official inquiry by a committee of education and welfare officials. This incident raises critical questions about the protection of students' dignity and emotional well-being within educational institutions. Dhanbad Shocker: Deaf-Mute Woman Raped, Mob Sets House of Accuse on Fire in Jharkhand.

Principal Accused of Forcing 80 Girls to Remove Shirts During ‘Pen Day’ Celebration

Dhanbad Principal Accused of Forcing 80 Girls to Remove Shirts During School Activity ▶️In Dhanbad's Digwadih, Jharkhand a school principal allegedly asked 80 Class 10 girls to remove their shirts during a 'pen day' celebration, where students wrote messages on each other's… pic.twitter.com/vccw4cSSjl — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) January 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)