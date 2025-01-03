The Mumbai Traffic Police has directed all its officers to accept digital copies of driving licenses, vehicle registration certificates, insurance, and Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates stored in DigiLocker or the mParivahan app. A circular issued by the Mumbai police also asked the officers not to insist on physical copies of the above documents. It is also learned that traffic police officers have been directed to verify the digital documents presented through DigiLocker and mParivahan apps and to refrain from issuing fines or seizing vehicles unless other violations are found. Mumbai Shocker: Man Obstructing Traffic Attacks On-Duty Cop With Stick in Malad, Case Registered.

Traffic Police To Now Accept Digital Copies of Driving Licenses

