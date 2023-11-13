The festival of Diwali 2023 turned tragic for a few families in Uttar Pradesh after a car allegedly hit people in Noida. A shocking video of the accident showing a speeding car ramming into people celebrating Diwali outside a Noida society has also gone viral on social media. The unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday, November 12, during Deepavali celebrations at Noida's Eeldeco Amantran Society in Sector 119. The 45-second video clip shows a swift car allegedly ramming into revellers, who are seen bursting crackers outside the society in Noida. As the video moves further, the vehicle is seen dragging a senior citizen for at least 400 metres on its bonnet before feeling from the spot. The senior citizen is reportedly said to be fighting for his life in the hospital. Diwali 2023: Post-Deepawali Smog Chokes Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Air Quality Plummets Severe Levels.

Speeding Car Rams Into Revellers Bursting Firecrackers

matter of eldeco amantran society sec119.yesterday while residents were celebrating diwali in front of gate no2.a Swift car hit 3 people and they dragged A Senior citizen till 400 mtr on its Bonet,caused serious injury and fighting for life.@myogioffice @noidapolice pic.twitter.com/jeqym6omDe — Anamika Ratna (@anamikaratna) November 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)