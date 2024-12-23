The Jammu and Kashmir High Court recently declined bail to an Indian army official who has been accused of meting out dowry-related harassment to his wife. It is reported that the army officer's wife died by suicide about six months after their marriage. The high court bench of Justice Javed Iqbal Wani denied the accused army Major bail after stating that there was every likelihood that he may intimidate the witnesses given his position in the army. The case concerns an army officer, Deepak Tetarwal, a doctor who was serving as a Major in the Indian army and who had married another doctor, identified as Dr Kavita, in April 2023. However, six months after the wedding, Dr Kavita died an unnatural death in October 2023. Post this, a case was filed over her death against Tetarwal and his parents, citing charges under Sections 498-A (marital cruelty), 304-B (dowry death), and 109 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code. Jammu and Kashmir: Trainee Cop Dies of Bullet Wound at Training Centre in Ganderbal.

HC Says Accused May Intimidate Witnesses Given His Position in the Army

Jammu and Kashmir High Court denies bail to army officer in dowry death case report by @mohsinahmaddar https://t.co/AesEe61Ptm — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) December 23, 2024

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

