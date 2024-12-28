India is bidding a solemn farewell to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who will be accorded a state funeral with full military honours. His mortal remains is at the Congress headquarters for leaders and workers to pay their respects. The final journey will proceed to Nigambodh Ghat for the last rites. Amid demands from the Congress for a memorial at the cremation site, the Ministry of Home Affairs has agreed to allocate space for it. Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the decision following a Cabinet meeting. A seven-day national mourning period has been announced, during which the national flag will fly at half-mast across the country as a tribute to India’s first Sikh Prime Minister. Watch the live streaming below. Manmohan Singh Dies: MHA Clarifies Government’s Stance To Allocate Space for Former PM Prime Minister’s Memorial.

Dr Manmohan Singh State Funeral Live Streaming

