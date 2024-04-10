Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk on Wednesday, April 10, confirmed his India visit and meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Elon Musk said, "Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi in India!" During his visit to India, Elon Musk is also likely to announce his mega investment plans, including the opening of a Tesla EV plant in the country. Musk's Tesla is expected to set up a USD 2-3 billion manufacturing plant in India. Elon Musk Coming in India This Month To Meet PM Narendra Modi and Announce 'Mega Investment Plans': Report.

Elon Musk Confirms India Visit

Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi in India! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2024

