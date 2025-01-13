A video showing a woman shouting at a man after parking incorrectly and threatening him with false cases has gone viral, sparking reactions across social media. The man records the confrontation, which escalates as the woman’s daughter also joins in, abusing the man. Netizens have expressed mixed reactions to the incident. One comment highlights a common issue in Delhi, noting that many women use threats of false cases while playing the "victim card" in such situations. Another reaction calls out the absence of feminist support for men facing similar situations, questioning where the advocates for women’s rights are when a woman misuses the law. Others pointed out that such behaviour isn't unique to women, as men, too, sometimes resort to threats, often resorting to physical intimidation like sticks and iron rods. Some users believe this kind of behaviour, marked by arrogance and violence, is becoming more common in society. One particularly harsh comment about “fake feminism” reflected frustration over perceived double standards in the treatment of gender-related issues. Kamaraj vs Hitesha Sparks Another Social Media Trial As Netizens Demonise Zomato And Women.

Woman Threatens Man Over Parking Dispute with False Cases

Viral Video Shows Woman Threatening Man During Parking Dispute (Photo Credits: X/@ShoneeKapoor)

'I’ve Seen So Many Women Like This in Delhi'

I've seen so many women like this in Delhi , they warn others about fake cases and play woman victim card pic.twitter.com/Byo9CbYvdq — Shalu (@Shalu89475251) January 13, 2025

'Where Are Those Feminists Now?'

Wow.. Just wow.. Where are those feminists now? Where are their lawyers? Let's hear from them.. — Zinc (@Rahul60394868) January 13, 2025

Fake Feminism

"Tu hi andar jayega"... Women power Fake feminism 😒 — DChalia (@Dinesh_Chalia) January 13, 2025

Such Behaviour Isn’t Unique to Women

But this happens with men also,she is threatening with law and Men threaten by breaking the law by taking sticks, iron rods etc. Some people are sick , violent and arrogant, but it has become many nowadays — Rajendra Koushik A C (INDIA is our PARIWAR) (@rajcoolgem2007) January 13, 2025

