In a tragic incident, a woman was killed by a teenager after she intervened in a fight between the teen and her son in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur. The victim, Rani, was attacked with a knife by the accused, who fled the scene. Rani died on the spot from her injuries. The police have registered a case against the minor, who is currently on the run. The incident occurred after Rani stopped the accused teenager from teasing and beating her son, Monu. The police are actively searching for the accused. Fatehpur Shocker: Miscreants Force Shopkeeper to Strip at Gunpoint, Extort INR 1.5 Lakh After Threatening to Release Obscene Video in UP; Probe Ordered.

