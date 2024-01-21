In a tweet on X, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused the Tamil Nadu government of banning live telecasts of Ayodhya Ram Mandir programs on January 22, 2024. Sitharaman criticised the move, citing over 200 temples dedicated to Lord Ram in Tamil Nadu and alleging restrictions on puja, bhajan, prasadam, and annadanam in HR&CE-managed temples. She further claimed that over 200 temples dedicated to Lord Ram in Tamil Nadu face constraints, with reports of police preventing privately organised events and threatening to dismantle pandals, condemning the actions as anti-Hindu and hateful. Ram Temple Consecration: Himachal Pradesh Government Declares Public Holiday on January 22 for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Alleges Ban on Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live Telecast

Heart-breaking scenes in several parts of TN. People are threatened for organising #bhajans, feeding the poor, celebrating with sweets even as we wish to watch Hon. PM @narendramodi participate in #Ayodhya. Cable TV operators are told that there is a likely power-shut down during… — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 21, 2024

तमिलनाडु के कई हिस्सों में दिल दहला देने वाला और विचित्र दृश्य देखने को मिल रहा है। लोगों को भजन आयोजित करने, गरीबों को खाना खिलाने, मिठाइयां बाटने, ख़ुशी मनाने से रोका जा रहा है और धमकाया जा रहा है, जबकि वह सब माननीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi को #Ayodhya में भगवान राम की… — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 21, 2024

तमिलनाडु सरकार अनौपचारिक लाइव टेलीकास्ट प्रतिबंध को उचित ठहराने के लिए कानून व्यवस्था के बिगड़ने का दावा कर रही है। यह एक झूठी और फर्जी कहानी है! #अयोध्या फैसले के दिन कानून-व्यवस्था की कोई समस्या नहीं थी। देश-भर यह समस्या वह दिन भी नहीं थी जब माननीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी… — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 21, 2024

