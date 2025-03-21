A tragic incident unfolded in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, when a century-old building collapsed in broad daylight, claiming the life of an innocent dog. The heartbreaking moment was captured on CCTV, showing the dog walking past the structure just seconds before it crumbled. Startled by the falling debris, the dog desperately tried to escape but was fatally trapped under the rubble. A tenant inside had a narrow escape, while several parked bikes were damaged. Fortunately, no human casualties were reported. The video of the incident, recorded in Chota Chauraha Doodh Wali Gali, has surfaced online, showing the devastation as a cloud of dust engulfed the street. Vasai: Pet Dog Dies From Trauma After Witnessing Owners Hit by Speeding Car During Night Walk in Maharashtra’s Yashwant Smart City, Probe Underway.

Dog Crushed Under Debris As 100-Year-Old Building Collapses in Firozabad

उत्तर प्रदेश : जिला फिरोजाबाद में 20 मार्च को 100 साल पुरानी बिल्डिंग अचानक गिर गई। इसमें कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ। हालांकि कई वाहन क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए। pic.twitter.com/2G5IGNjlg2 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 21, 2025

