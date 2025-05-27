A case of an interfaith couple in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, erupted tensions when the girl’s family accused her partner, Akbar, of kidnapping her, leading to his arrest following an FIR on May 25 in Indirapuram, Uttar Pradesh. Since a purported video of the girl stating she was with Akbar for nine years, and had been married under the Special Marriage Act, three years ago. In the video, the girl denies being coerced in any way and that she and her husband are being threatened by her family. In fact, in the video, she states their marriage was consensual. Following Akbar’s arrest, members of the girl’s family and residents reportedly gathered in the neighbourhood demanding strict action. During the protest, some individuals vandalised a shop owned by Akbar, which had been shut at the time. A video of the vandalism has also gone viral. Ghaziabad police confirmed the incident and stated that the situation was brought under control swiftly. An FIR was registered immediately, and the girl was recovered safely. The accused was arrested. Ghaziabad: Boy Gets Trapped in Lift After Opening Door Midway at Society in Kaushambi, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Man’s Shop Vandalised for ‘Eloping’ With Girl From Different Community

In UP's Ghaziabad, an interfaith couple eloped. Based on the complaint of girl's family, an FIR under relevant sections of kidnapping was registered against the girl's partner Akbar. A video of girl's family members vandalising shop owned by Akbar has surfaced. pic.twitter.com/PbqSsWPmvO — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 27, 2025

Girl Claims 3-Year Legal Marriage, Denies Kidnapping

Ghaziabad police in a statement said they have rescued the girl and arrested her partner. pic.twitter.com/Celp64oaM7 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 27, 2025

