A parking altercation near a restaurant in Ghaziabad's Kavinagar spiraled into a violent street fight, leaving three men severely beaten with sticks. Police have arrested three individuals- Ayush, Nitish, and Abhishek—in connection with the incident. Senior police officer Abhishek Srivastava confirmed that action was taken after a video of the assault circulated on social media. In the video, five attackers are seen brutally beating the victims, while a woman pleads for them to stop. The assault only ceases when bystanders intervene. One victim is seen lying curled on the ground as the attackers continue their rampage. Honking from a traffic jam caused by the incident is heard in the background. Police are questioning the accused and witnesses as they proceed with further legal action. Bengaluru Road Rage: Goons Attack Man’s Car on Crowded Street in Kudlu, Police Respond After Videos Go Viral.

Ghaziabad Road Rage (Disturbing Video)

