Shortly after take-off, a private glider plane collided with a residential building, injuring the pilot and a 14-year-old passenger in Jharkhand's Dhanbad. According to the reports, both were rushed to the hospital in critical state. Initial reports suggest that the glider took off from the Barwadda airstrip in Dhanbad and struck at a house 500 meters distant from it. Authorities believe that the accident was caused by a technical error, though a comprehensive investigation will be required to determine the precise cause. The clip of the mishap scene clearly show that the glider’s cockpit was crashed into a concrete pillar of the house. A horrifying video of the incident has surfaced online. US Plane Crash Video: Small Aircraft Crashes Into Power Lines in Maryland, Leaves Pilot and Passenger Dangling in Air.

Glider Plane Collides With House in Jharkhand:

Dhanbad (Jharkhand) 2seater glider crashed in Dhanbad, Two people, including pilot injured , live video pic.twitter.com/bGrsEkUNL9 — Rishi Tripathi ऋषि त्रिपाठी 🇮🇳💙 (@IndiatvRishi) March 24, 2023

