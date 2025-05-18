As daytime temperatures in Amritsar cross 40°C, devotees at the Golden Temple in Amritsar are finding respite through thoughtful arrangements by temple authorities. Cold drinking water stations, thick mats covering the hot marble floors, and misting fans have been installed across the premises to ensure pilgrims remain cool and comfortable. Visitors have expressed appreciation for the efforts, which allow them to offer prayers without discomfort despite the intense heat. Weather Forecast Today, May 18: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Golden Temple Keeps Devotees Cool With Mats, Misting Fans Amid Amritsar Heatwave

VIDEO | Despite daytime temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in Amritsar, Punjab, devotees visiting the Golden Temple find relief thanks to the special arrangements made by the temple authorities. Cold drinking water is readily available, thick mats are rolled out… pic.twitter.com/REMiWCt5Om — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 17, 2025

