A major fire broke out outside Swastham Hospital in Greater Noida on Thursday, December 26, engulfing a transformer and several vehicles. The blaze caused panic among patients and hospital staff, prompting an immediate emergency response. Fire brigade teams were alerted at 10:42 AM and quickly arrived on the scene to contain the fire. A video of the massive blaze circulating on social media heightened concerns, though no casualties were reported. Authorities confirmed that the situation was brought under control, and further investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire. Noida Fire: Blaze Erupts in a Government Hospital in Sector 39, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Fire Engulfs Transformer Outside Swastham Hospital in Greater Noida

Fire breaks out at a transformer outside a hospital in Greater Noida. Some vehicles have also reportedly caught fire. #GreaterNoida pic.twitter.com/ZsV4lBqpN9 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) December 26, 2024

