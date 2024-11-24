In response to the severe air quality index (AQI) levels across both urban and rural parts of Gurugram, physical classes for students up to Class 12th in all government and private schools will remain discontinued until November 25, 2024. This decision follows a directive from the Director of Secondary Education, Haryana, communicated via Memo No. 13/2 2023 ACD(12) dated November 18, 2024. Online classes will continue in place of physical sessions for students up to Class 12th in all schools across the district. Haryana School Holiday: All Schools Upto Class 5 To Remain Closed Till November 22 in Nuh Amid Rising Air Pollution.

