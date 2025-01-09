In a tragic incident in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, 25-year-old Sudheer Kumar died by suicide, alleging harassment by his wife’s family over their marriage. Before taking his life, Sudheer shared a heartbreaking Facebook post, including pictures of his court wedding, a marriage certificate, and the caption Hamari Adhuri Kahani (Our Story Remained Incomplete). Sudheer claimed that his wife Komal supported the marriage initially, but her family, especially her brother Ayush, who once approved of the union, later pressured them for a divorce. He alleged that Komal’s family harassed him and even told him to “die.” Sudheer said their communication ended after Komal informed her family about their court marriage. He expressed distress over the family’s threats and their coercion to end the marriage. On Thursday, Sudheer’s body was found hanging from a tree near his home. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances of his death and the allegations of harassment. Authorities are reviewing the victim’s social media post and marriage records as part of the ongoing probe. Bengaluru Shocker: Software Professional, Wife Die by Suicide After Killing Their 2 Children in Karnataka.

Man Dies by Suicide in Barabanki

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

