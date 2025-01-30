In a shocking incident captured on CCTV, a group of thieves was seen operating under the cover of darkness, accompanied by a loading vehicle to aid their criminal activities. The footage, now viral, shows the gang executing multiple thefts in one night in Hardoi. The thieves, working in a coordinated manner, targeted several locations, stealing valuables without raising any alarm. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are examining the footage to identify the suspects involved in the crime spree. Hardoi Police have directed Incharge Inspector Sursa to conduct a thorough investigation and take necessary legal action, as per a recent tweet from the department. Hardoi: Woman Elopes With Beggar Abandoning Husband and 6 Kids? UP Police Fact-Check Viral Claim, Dismissing Elopement With Beggar Angle.

Gang of Thieves Caught on Camera Stealing Items From Shop

संदर्भित प्रकरण में प्रभारी निरीक्षक सुरसा को जांच कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — Hardoi Police (@hardoipolice) January 30, 2025

