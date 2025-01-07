A news going viral on social media claims that a mother of six children allegedly eloped with a beggar in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi. The news also alleged that the woman left her children and husband to stay with the beggar. It is also alleged that the incident came to light after the woman's husband approached the police and lodged a complaint. In his complaint, the husband also claimed that his wife took away the money kept in the house. However, the police said that the news was fake. Dismissing the beggar angle, the Hardoi police said that the woman appeared before them and told them that her husband used to beat and abuse her. She also told cops that she had gone to her relative's house in Farrukhabad. "The allegations against the above woman that she has eloped with someone are completely false and baseless. Necessary legal action is underway," the police said in an official statement. 2 Killed in Auto Rickshaw-tractor Collision in UP’s Hardoi.

Woman Eloped With Beggar Abandoning Husband and 6 Kids?

हरदोई: भिखारी को दिल दे बैठी 6 बच्चों की मां, घर-परिवार छोड़ हुई फरार, पति ने दर्ज कराई FIR उत्तर प्रदेश के हरदोई में 6 बच्चों की मां कथित तौर पर एक भिखारी के साथ भाग गई. महिला अपने बच्चों और पति को छोड़कर गई है. जिस भिखारी के साथ महिला भागी है वह उसके घर पर भीख मांगने आता था और… — UPNews81 Live (@UPNews81Live) January 7, 2025

Hardoi Police Issues Official Statement

