In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his younger brother over a financial dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi. The brothers, Dhirendra and Shravan, who were involved in a contracting business together, had a heated argument over INR 8000 during their accounting session on Sunday night, December 1. The altercation escalated when Dhirendra, in a fit of rage, struck Shravan on the head with an iron rod. Despite Dhirendra's claims that he did not intend to commit murder and was merely threatening his brother, the blow proved fatal, resulting in Shravan's death. An FIR has been filed, and Dhirendra has been arrested by the police. The investigation is ongoing to uncover further details surrounding the incident. Kanpur Shocker: Man Kills Wife and Mother-in-Law After Heated Argument Over Suspected Extramarital Affair, Arrested.

UP के हरदोई में 8 हज़ार ₹ के लिए सगे भाई धीरेन्द्र ने छोटे भाई श्रवण के सिर में सरिये का वार कर मौत की नींद सुला दिया। दोनों भाई साझे में ठेकेदारी करते थे.. बीती रात पैसे के हिसाब के दौरान विवाद हुआ और भाई ही भाई का क़ातिल बन गया। FIR हो गई हैं। धीरेन्द्र को अरेस्ट कर लिया गया… pic.twitter.com/rRX3jtSWxK — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) December 2, 2024

