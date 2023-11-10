The Delhi High Court recently said that merely because the complainant married the accused does not entail quashing of an FIR registered for the offence of rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The high court bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain observed while refusing to quash an FIR registered under the POCSO Act. The accused and the complainant had sought the quashing of the FIR on the grounds that they had settled their disputes, had got married and were also blessed with a son. HC on Pension: Delhi High Court Imposes Rs 20,000 Fine on Central Government for Making 96-Year-Old Freedom Fighter Wait for Over 40 Years to Get His Pension.

HC on POCSO FIR:

