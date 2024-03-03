The Kerala High Court recently upheld a single judge's decision to allow a transgender person to enrol as a female cadet in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in accordance with her self-perceived gender identity. The division bench of Justices Amit Rawal and CS Sudha said that since the National Cadet Corps Act (NCC Act) allows entry of "females" and the transgender woman in question had been issued an identity card with "female" gender, she is entitled to be enrolled in the NCC. "When the petitioner has been given the identity of a female, she is certainly entitled to be enrolled in the NCC under Section 6(2) of the (NCC) Act; in the light of the aforesaid provisions of the Transgenders Act and also in the light of the dictum laid down by the Apex Court in NALSA", the bench stated. HC on Right To Worship: Right of Hindu Public Under Article 25 Only To Enter Temple for Worship, No Fundamental Right To Perform Role of Priest, Says Kerala High Court.

HC on NCC

