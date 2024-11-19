In a tragic incident in Telangana's Khammam, a four-year-old girl collapsed and died after experiencing chest pain. The child, who was playing in the yard of her house in M Venkatayapalem, suddenly fell and complained of chest pain before collapsing on November 18. Despite her family’s efforts to rush her to the hospital, doctors confirmed that she was already dead upon arrival. Medical experts suspect that the young girl died of a heart attack, although further investigations are underway. Sudden Death in Jagtial: 23-Year-Old Collapses, Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing at Wedding in Telangana (Watch Video).

4-Year-Old Girl Dies of Suspected Heart Attack in Khammam

