A poet suffered a heart attack and fell on stage while performing at a poetry festival in Uttarakhand's Pantnagar. The video of the tragic incident went viral on social media, showing the elderly poet collapsing on another person who was seated behind him. The event, which was held at the G. B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, was dedicated to the Indian Army soldiers. There are reports that the man was rushed to a hospital nearby, and his health status is not ascertained yet. Sudden Death in Haryana: 62-Year-Old Man Playing Hanuman in Ramlila Dies of Heart Attack on Stage (Watch Video).

Heart Attack While Reciting Poetry:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)