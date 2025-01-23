In a tragic incident, 51-year-old Biju Raghunath Pillai drowned in the Narmada canal in Gujarat’s Vadodara while attempting to rescue his German shepherd on Wednesday morning. Pillai had taken his German shepherd and husky for a walk along the canal when the German shepherd accidentally fell into the water. Despite the strong current, Pillai jumped in to save his pet but was overpowered and drowned. Fire brigade officials received a distress call at 9:45 am and recovered Pillai’s body, though the German shepherd remains missing. Witnesses reported the husky barking furiously during the incident. Police and locals continue searching for the missing dog. Pillai’s heroic attempt to save his pet has deeply saddened the community. Gujarat Constable Saves Passenger’s Life After He Falls While Trying to Board Moving Train at Vapi Railway Station, Heroic Act Caught on Camera.

Man Drowns in Vadodara

गुजरात के वडोदरा में नर्मदा कैनाल पर एक व्यक्ति अपने पालतू कुत्ते को टहला रहे थे, इसी दौरान कुत्ता पानी में गिर गया !! मालिक ने उसे बचाने को लिए कैनाल में छलांग लगा दी, इस घटना में कुत्ता तो बच गया 51 साल के मालिक की डूबने से मौत हो गई !! कुत्ता या मालिक कौन वफादर !!… pic.twitter.com/faCn3ZS5Pf — MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262) January 22, 2025

कुत्ता या मालिक कौन वफादर! गुजरात के वडोदरा में नर्मदा कैनाल पर एक व्यक्ति अपने पालतू कुत्ते को टहला रहे थे। इसी दौरान कुत्ता पानी में गिर गया। मालिक ने उसे बचाने को लिए कैनाल में छलांग लगा दी। इस घटना में कुत्ता तो बच गया 51 साल के मालिक की डूबने से मौत हो गई। pic.twitter.com/gi7OKDkSKp — NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) January 22, 2025

