Two people were severely injured after a speeding car lost control and ran them over in Maharashtra's Hingoli on Sunday, December 22. A disturbing video of the accident has surfaced on social media. The video showed the car crashing into a shop, causing extensive damage. The injured persons were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment. As per the reports, the driver abandoned the car at the scene and fled. A case has been registered against the driver, and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. Mumbai Hit-and-Run Horror: Viral Video Shows Driver Speeding 'Cool Cab' With Broken Windshield on Santacruz Flyover With Man on Carrier.

Hingoli Hit-and-Run Video

SHOCKING CCTV - *महाराष्ट्र के हिंगोली में कार हादसे का सीसीटीवी आया सामने. हिंगोली में एक बेकाबु कार ने बाईक सवार को जोरदार टक्कर मारी. इस हादसे में दो लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए. pic.twitter.com/qcsJ5aUWSf — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) December 23, 2024

