A powerful LPG cylinder blast rocked Ameerpet’s Reddy Complex early Monday, March 24, injuring five people, including two seriously. The explosion damaged Crescent Cafe and Bakers and Hari Dosa, both popular eateries in the busy student hub. Eyewitnesses reported a loud explosion, sending panic across the area. Shop owners blamed each other for the gas leak, while police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Authorities are assessing structural damages and ensuring safety measures in nearby establishments. Further details on the cause of the leak are awaited. Telangana Blast: Sanitation Worker Dies Due to Explosion at Garbage Dump in Kushaiguda Industrial Area, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

LPG Leak Causes Blast at 2 Eateries, Police Investigate

#Hyderabad : Five people were injured, 2 of them seriously, in an #explosion triggered by an #LPGCylinder leak at a shop at Reddy Complex, in #Ameerpet, early on Monday morning. The #CylinderBlast (#GasCylinderBlast ) caused damage to two shops, Crescent Cafe and Bakers and… pic.twitter.com/49xPKBKU1F — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 24, 2025

