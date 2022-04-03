Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday called for a fresh election shortly after a no-confidence motion against him was rejected in the National Assembly. "I have written to the president to dissolve the assemblies. There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people to Pakistan to prepare for polls," he said in an address to the nation.

Check Tweet:

I congratulate every Pakistani on the Speaker's decision. The no-confidence motion was a foreign conspiracy against us. Pakistan should decide who should govern them: Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/2BVkipVHHb — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

